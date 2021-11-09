Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.
Updated 11/9/2021 11:04 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 4 cents at $7.6475 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.75 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $7.1550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 9.75 cents at $11.7525 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle fell .55 cent at $1.3185 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $1.5820 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .85 cent at $.7537 a pound.
