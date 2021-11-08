Four astronauts are back on Earth after 200 days, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico in their SpaceX capsule
Updated 11/8/2021 10:33 PM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Four astronauts are back on Earth after 200 days, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico in their SpaceX capsule.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.