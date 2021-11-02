Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital
Posted11/2/2021 7:00 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- An explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital Tuesday apparently targeting civilians in front of a military hospital, a Taliban spokesman said.
Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.
He said that still there is no information on casualties and he did not confirm a second explosion on the site.
Sounds of two explosions could be heard in the 10th district of Kabul. Area residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire.
