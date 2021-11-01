Prosecutors: Off-duty Chicago cop shot at thieves by store

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police sergeant has been charged for allegedly shooting at car thieves while off duty in the busy parking lot of a suburban store.

Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, appeared in court Sunday and faces a single count of reckless discharge of a firearm. A bond proffer identified her as an off-duty Chicago police officer. Carney was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

A message left Monday for her attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Prosecutors alleged her SUV was idling near the entrance of Sam's Club in Evergreen Park when three men approached. One entered the car and allegedly began driving away. Carney then allegedly fired her 9 mm handgun hitting the ground behind the vehicle.

The bullet didn't strike the car and no one was injured.

Prosecutors said the parking lot of the store was busy with pedestrians, including children, nearby. Carney called police afterward but did not immediately report that she had fired a weapon, prosecutors said.