Augsburg's 4-1 win vs. Stuttgart eases pressure on Weinzierl

Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, left, and Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason go for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Augsburg at the WWK Arena in Augbusrg, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Sunday Oct. 31, 2021. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Associated Press

AUGSBURG, Germany -- Augsburg claimed a much-needed Bundesliga win against Stuttgart with goals to spare on Sunday, winning 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl.

Weinzierl's team produced its best performance of the season to come from behind after Chris Führich's early goal for Stuttgart as Augsburg claimed its second league win from 10 games.

Führich scored in the seventh minute as the visitors were rewarded for making the better start, but Reece Oxford equalized with a header from a corner in the 30th.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored after another corner in the 53rd, and Florian Niederlechner made it 3-1 in the 72nd before Alfred Finnbogason completed the scoring in the 81st.

Augsburg remained in the relegation zone, one point behind Stuttgart which lost its fourth league game of the season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted promoted Bochum later Sunday.

