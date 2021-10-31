2 more charged in crash that killed Illinois family of 3

BEHALTO, Ill. -- Two more people have been charged in connection with an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.

Prosecutors allege Blake A. Jones of Worden was under the influence of alcohol, ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle the Cafazza family of Bethalto was driving. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, prosecutors allege two men supplied Worden with alcohol.

They charged 55-year-old David P. Thomae and 23-year-old Brandon M. McKinnon with permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death. Bail has been set at $15,000 each. Jones faces multiple counts of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.

It was immediately unclear if the men had attorneys. Listed phone numbers could not be located Sunday.

The crash in Madison County took the lives of 55-year-old John A. Cafazza, 52-year-old Melissa R. Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic J. Cafazza.