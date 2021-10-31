 

2 fatally shot, several more injured at Chicago-area party

 
Associated Press
 
 
JOLIET, Ill. -- Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday.

A patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots after 12:30 a.m. in Joliet, which is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.

 

Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said more than a dozen people were hospitalized. Two were confirmed dead and four others were seriously hurt.

Police estimated about 200 people attended a Halloween party at the home and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.

Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened from 'an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.'

Witnesses told police they believed there were two shooters.

Police did not release further details, including a motive.

'This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff's Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence,' the office said in a news release.

