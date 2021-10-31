In 2nd weekend, '˜Dune' bests 'Last Night in Soho,' 'Antlers'

After a record-breaking start, October's box office closed out quietly this weekend with 'Dune' repeating at number one and two prominent genre newcomers, ' Last Night in Soho ' and 'Antlers,' stumbling.

Whether it's due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions are the latest 'My Hero Academia' and the new Wes Anderson pic 'The French Dispatch.'

First place still went to the bigger budget and wider release TimothÃ©e Chalamet film. In its second weekend in theaters, 'Dune,' which is also available on HBO Max, grossed an additional $15.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Although down a steep 62% from its debut, the ticket sales were enough to give it one more week atop the North American charts.

With a production budget of $165 million (not including marketing and promotion), 'Dune' has now grossed $69.4 million in North America and TK globally. Warner Bros. and Legendary last week confirmed plans to go ahead with a sequel that is expected to open exclusively in theaters in 2023.

'Halloween Kills,' in its third weekend, placed second with $8.5 million. The penultimate film in this modern trilogy has now grossed $115.1 million globally.

Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho,' meanwhile, opened in sixth place. Playing on 3,016 screens, the stylish thriller distributed by Focus grossed an estimated $4.2 million. Thomasin McKenzie stars as a modern-day fashion student who at night dreams increasingly realistic dreams of Anya Taylor-Joy's aspiring singer in the 1960s.

'There are few bigger champions of the theatrical experience than Edgar and we couldn't be prouder he has made Focus his home,' said Lisa Bunnell, Focus' president of distribution.

Scott Cooper's ' Antlers,' about a mythical beast terrorizing a blighted Oregon town, also earned an estimated $4.2 million from 2,800 locations. The Searchlight-distributed horror stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

One of the brighter spots of the weekend was ' The French Dispatch,' also distributed by Searchlight, which expanded after a limited debut and made $2.8 million from only 788 total locations.

Although the weekend was muted, October has become the highest grossing month of the year with total grosses expected to net out around $625 million. The previous high-water mark came in July with $583.8 million. For comparison, total grosses in pre-pandemic October 2019 were around $781.6 million and in 2018 were $830.8 million.

