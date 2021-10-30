Nathan Chen back in form with Skate Canada blowout victory

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, perform their pairs free program during the Skate Canada figure skating event Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's free program during the Skate Canada figure skating event Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Nathan Chen ran away with Skate Canada on Saturday in an emphatic response to sub-par performance a week ago at Skate America.

Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, the 22-year-old American star finished with 307.18 points in front of a limited crowd at the University of British Columbia's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

The three-time world champion also who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 259.55, followed by Russia's Evgeni Semenenko at 256.01.

Earlier, China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the pair title, finishing with 224.05 points. Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were second at 193.08, followed by Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc at 189.90.

The women's and ice dance competitions were set to wrap up Saturday night.