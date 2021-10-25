Sudan's information ministry says Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest in military coup
Posted10/25/2021 7:00 AM
CAIRO -- Sudan's information ministry says Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest in military coup.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.