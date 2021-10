The Latest: Arab League expresses 'deep concern' over Sudan

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. Associated Press

Sudanese demonstrators take to the streets of the capital Khartoum to demand the government's transition to civilian rule in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The relationship between military generals and Sudanese pro-democracy groups has deteriorated in recent weeks over the country's future. Associated Press

CAIRO - The Arab League has released a statement of 'deep concern' about the apparent military coup in Sudan.

The Secretary-General of the 22-member bloc, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urged all parties on Monday to 'fully abide' by the constitutional declaration signed in August 2019, which had aimed to pave the way for a transition to civilian rule and democratic elections following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

'There are no problems that cannot be resolved without dialogue,' Aboul Gheit said after Sudan's military detained the country's interim prime minister along with other top Cabinet officials and protesters poured into streets of the capital, Khartoum.

'It is important to respect all decisions and agreements that were decided upon ' refraining from any measures that would disrupt the transitional period and shake stability in Sudan,' the statement added.

CAIRO - The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he's following events in the northeast African nation with the 'utmost concern,' after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister.

'The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,' Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan's fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was 'deeply alarmed' and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country.

'As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,' the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.