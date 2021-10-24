Western Conference-leader Seattle and Los Angeles FC square off

Seattle Sounders FC (17-7-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-12-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles FC -108, Seattle +263, Draw +273BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC faces Western Conference-leader Seattle.

Los Angeles FC is 8-10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Jesus Murillo ranks fifth in MLS action with nine cards, all of them yellow. Los Angeles FC has 48 cards with one red card.

The Sounders are 15-7-5 in conference play. Raul Ruidiaz is second in MLS play with 16 goals. Seattle has 51 goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Arango has 12 goals and one assist for Los Angeles FC. Mamadou Fall has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Ruidiaz has 16 goals for Seattle so far this season. Cristian Roldan has four goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Francisco Ginella (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.