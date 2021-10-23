 

Toronto and Dallas square off for non-conference matchup

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/23/2021 7:00 AM

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Dallas play in non-conference action.

Toronto went 27-45 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas went 21-21 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.2 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 