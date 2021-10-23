 

Colombia announces capture of one of most wanted traffickers

 
Updated 10/23/2021 6:49 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombian authorities say they have captured Dairo Antonio Ãsuga, alias 'Otoniel,' leader of the violent Clan del Golfo drug cartel and one of the country's most wanted traffickers.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Ãsuga, whose power base is in Colombia's Uraba region.

 

'This is a coup ... only compared to the capture of Pablo Escobar,' said President IvÃ¡n Duque, confirming the detention in a statement. Escobar, the founder and head of the Medellin Cartel, died in a shootout in 1993.

Human Rights Watch Americas director JosÃ© Miguel Vivanco congratulated Colombian authorities for Ãsuga's detention and urged justice of the victims of 'the hundreds of crimes committed under his command.'.

