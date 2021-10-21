3 lions at Indianapolis Zoo test positive for Delta variant

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 and have been taken off exhibit, officials said Thursday.

The lions - females Zuri and Sukari, and male Enzi - tested positive on Oct. 14 after the females showed respiratory and digestive symptoms, officials said.

The two young lions are doing well. The older female, Zuri, continues to be treated for respiratory symptoms, officials said.

It's not clear how the lions caught the virus, officials said.. All zoo staff are vaccinated and no staff working near the big cats were sick or showed signs of the virus.

The lions received their first dose of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination just over two weeks ago, officials said.

No other animal cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the zoo.