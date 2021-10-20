Sounders tie Colorado 1-1, clinch top-four playoff seed

Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) shoots next to Seattle Sounders midfielder Alex Roldan (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) makes a save against the Colorado Rapids during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids' Dominique Badji (8) scores a goal as Seattle Sounders' Yeimar Gomez (28) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser reacts to a call during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids' Dominique Badji (8) moves past Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids' Dominique Badji (8) scores a goal as Seattle Sounders' Yeimar Gomez (28) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids Dominique Badji (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) heads the ball against Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty (5) heads the ball against Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill (27) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) celebrates a goal gainst the Colorado Rapidsduring the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Cristian Roldan scored his fifth goal in sixth games, and the Seattle Sounders tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-four seed in the MLS playoffs.

Seattle (17-6-7) sits six points ahead of Colorado (14-6-10) and Kansas City (15-7-7) in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Sounders host Sporting KC on Saturday.

LÃ©o ChÃº set up Roldan's tying goal in the 81st minute by dribbling to the edge of the 18-yard box and sending the ball across the goal for a sliding finish in traffic.

Colorado forward Dom Badji headed in Jack Price's corner kick in the 66th.

