Chicago celebrates WNBA champion Sky with parade

CHICAGO -- Chicago turned out to Tuesday for a parade celebrating the WNBA champion Sky, bringing a big smile to the city celebrating its first world championship since 2016.

Fans lined Michigan Avenue to cheer on the Sky after they beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 Sunday at Wintrust Arena, becoming the first Chicago team to win a title since the Cubs five years ago.

'I think every time I see someone teary-eyed and you see the passion on their face, just for the love they have in the team. It's been amazing,' head coach James Wade said.

Naperville native Candace Parker and said she remembered growing up watching the Chicago Bulls and 'dreaming of being and bringing a title to your hometown.'

Point guard Courtney Vandersloot looked out at the fans and said, 'I truly can't believe this.'

Chance the Rapper rode on a double-decker bus with the team and publicly thanked it the team for 'making the city proud' and 'making us winners again.'

'(The Sky) played together as the best team in the league, they have a chemistry like no other,' Chance told WMAQ-TV.

The parade ended at Millennium Park for a noon rally.

Fan Christina Ratliff of Melrose Park brought her 10-year-old daughter Jazmyn.

'We're playing hooky today,' Ratliff said.

Larry Jones, 68, brought a sign predicting the Sky will repeat as champions.

'I think it's going to make the city a little happier,' he said.