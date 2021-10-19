Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances
Updated 10/19/2021 11:52 AM
Soprano Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi's 'Nabucco' at the Vienna State Opera.
The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with PlÃ¡cido Domingo.
'I have been suffering from debilitating pain in my shoulder for many months now and my doctor has advised me that I must undergo urgent surgery on my shoulder followed by physical rehabilitation immediately after in order to address this,' she said in a statement Tuesday.
The company did not immediately announce a replacement.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.