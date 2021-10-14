Prominent South Carolina lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from family of his dead housekeeper
Updated 10/14/2021 10:19 AM
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Prominent South Carolina lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from family of his dead housekeeper.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.