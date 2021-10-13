Kosovo fires coach after 2 losses in World Cup qualifying

Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson, center left, and Kosovo's Mergim Vojvoda battle for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Sweden and Kosovo at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday Oct. 09, 2021. (Erik Simander/TT via AP) Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- The Kosovo soccer federation fired Bernard Challandes as coach on Wednesday after a pair of World Cup qualifying losses.

Kosovo lost 3-0 at Sweden and then 2-1 at home against Georgia. The team is in last place in Group B.

The 70-year-old Swiss coach had been in charge of the national team since 2018.

'Taking into consideration our goals, in a joint agreement we decided to end the cooperation with the coach,' Kosovo soccer federation president Agim Ademi said.

Challandes said he was unhappy with the decision.

'I was pleased with this job and also proud with the work done so far," he said at a news conference. 'I was pleased to work with this team and that's why I am upset for leaving.'

