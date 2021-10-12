 

Fastenal, Valvoline rise; Signet, Columbia Banking fall

 
NEW YORK (AP) -

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

 

Fastenal Co., up $1.60 to $53.83.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Valvoline Inc., up $2.94 to $34.75.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is considering selling its retail services and global products businesses.

Columbia Banking System Inc., down $5.59 to $33.68.

Regional bank Umpqua Holdings is buying the bank holding company.

Matson Inc., up $6.90 to $89.57.

The container ship line gave investors an encouraging financial update.

General Motors Co., up 87 cents to $58.96.

LG Electronics has reached a deal to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires.

Franklin Resources Inc., down $1.05 to $28.89.

Investors were disappointed by the investment manager's latest update on assets under management.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 43 cents to $81.62.

The jewelry retailer is buying Diamonds Direct USA.

A.O. Smith Corp., down 70 cents to $63.46.

The maker of water heaters and boilers increased its quarterly dividend.

