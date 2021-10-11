Boston looks to clinch series win with victory over Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (100-62, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (92-70, second in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 1.69 ERA, .91 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -113, Rays -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

ALDS: Boston leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Red Sox were 49-32 in home games in 2021. Boston has hit 10 home runs this postseason, Xander Bogaerts has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .750.

The Rays were 48-33 on the road in 2021. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .425 this postseason, Wander Franco leads them with a mark of .733, including three extra base hits.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Nick Pivetta notched his first victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Luis Patino registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 77 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 145 hits and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 7-3, .274 batting average, 1.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Adam Conley: (covid-19), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.