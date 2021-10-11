Wrong-way crash kills 3, injures 1 on Indiana highway
Updated 10/11/2021 5:56 PM
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. -- Three people have died after a motorist driving in the wrong direction on a southern Indiana highway struck another vehicle head-on.
Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Crothersville when the Jeep Compass she was driving hit a Dodge Durango, Indiana State Police said.
Schindler of Marysville and the Durango's driver, 26-year-old Chelsea Jo Boston of Columbus, were killed. Also killed was 21-year-old Tapanga Eudy of Columbus, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Durango.
A 25-year-old passenger in the Durango's front seat was injured.
Police were investigating if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.