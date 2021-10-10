15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes
Posted10/10/2021 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.
The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.
The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.