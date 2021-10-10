 

Man charged in August crash that killed 3 family members

 
BETHALTO, Ill. -- An 18-year-old has been charged in an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.

Prosecutors recently charged Blake A. Jones of Worden. Madison County authorities alleged he had been driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign on Aug. 13 and struck a vehicle carrying 55-year-old John A. Cafazza, 52-year-old Melissa R. Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic J. Cafazza. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Jones faced multiple counts of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, among other charges. He turned himself in to authorities and was being held on $1 million bail.

It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday.

'The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,' said Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine in a statement. 'Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.'

