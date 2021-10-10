Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

Southwest could not immediately be reached for comment, but took to Twitter on Saturday.

'TC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," it said on its Twitter account. 'We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual.'