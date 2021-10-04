Dream's Williams apologizes for joking about fight she had

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams apologized Monday for a since-deleted video on YouTube she posted over the weekend in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta.

Footage of the fight, which circulated on social media Sunday, showed Williams and Dream teammate Crystal Bradford throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women in late May near a food truck in the Atlanta area.

'I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,' Williams said on Twitter on Monday. 'I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I'm learning every day so I ask for grace as I'm growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.'

The WNBA issued a statement, saying: "We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.'

Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, although her season ended in August because of a foot injury. Both are free agents.

'The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,' the Dream said in a statement. 'We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.'

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports