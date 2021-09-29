MartÃ­nez scores 100th MLS goal to help Atlanta beat Miami

ATLANTA -- Josef MartÃ­nez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5.

MartÃ­nez became the fifth player in MLS history to score his first 100 goals, in all competitions, with one club. He joined Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution), Robbie Keane (L.A. Galaxy) and Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers).

MartÃ­nez did a stutter step on the penalty kick to get goalkeeper Nick Marsman diving the wrong way. The kick was awarded after Leandro GonzÃ¡lez Pirez was called for a hand ball in the box.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan did not need to make a save for his eighth shutout of the season.

REVOLUTION 4, MONTREAL 1

MONTREAL -- DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in MLS-leading New England's victory over Montreal.

New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho's own goal.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7).

UNION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. -- Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and New York tied Philadelphia.

New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games.

Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia (10-7-9).

D.C. UNITED 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON -- Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal the victory over Minnesota.

Ola Kamara and Julian Gressel also scored for D.C. United (12-11-4).

Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota (10-9-7).

TORONTO FC 3, CINCINNATI 2

TORONTO -- Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati.

Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.

Ronald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).