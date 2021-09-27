Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec.was off 1.50 cents at $7.2225 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 12.75 cents at 5.3950 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 11.75 cents at $5.87 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $12.8750 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.2240 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .37 cent at $1.5425 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.98 cents at $.9025 a pound.