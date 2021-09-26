 

ULM QB Rodriguez, son of Rich Rodriguez, hospitalized

  • Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez (4) throws a passduring the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Associated Press
Updated 9/26/2021 9:14 PM

MONROE, La. -- Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez was hospitalized Sunday after sustaining a 'lung' injury against Troy, according to his father.

Rodriguez is the son of ULM offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, the former Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia coach.

 

'Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy,' Rich Rodriguez tweeted Sunday.

ULM beat Troy 29-16 on Saturday with Rhett Rodriguez passing 131 yards and a touchdown.

'Rhett Rodriguez was taken to St. Francis Medical Center last night from a severe trauma injury to the upper chest from the Troy game," ULM coach Terry Bowden said. 'The extent of the injury and length of stay in the hospital are unknown.

'It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time. We will continue to pray for a full recovery.'

