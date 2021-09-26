 

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

  • Long Island firefighters attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

    Long Island firefighters attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

  • People attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

    People attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

  • Blue ribbons in memory of Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Search teams were back out at a Florida nature park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

    Blue ribbons in memory of Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Search teams were back out at a Florida nature park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

  • People light candles along Blue Point Ave. in Blue Point, NY in memory of Gabby Petito, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Federal officials say Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)

    People light candles along Blue Point Ave. in Blue Point, NY in memory of Gabby Petito, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Federal officials say Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card.

 
Updated 9/26/2021 11:49 AM

HOLBROOK, N.Y. -- Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.

A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, by noon, and groups of firefighters were seen filing past. A fire truck sat on each side of the building, each with its ladder raised.

 

Across the street from the funeral home, a chain link fence was adorned with posters featuring Petito's image and messages such as, 'She touched the world.'

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn't respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Sunday's viewing is in Holbrook, about

Petito's death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven't disclosed how she died pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida, and searched his parents' home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.

