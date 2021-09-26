'˜Dear Evan Hansen' opens 2nd to '˜Shang-Chi' at box office

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Simu Liu in a scene from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." (Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios via AP) Associated Press

'Dear Evan Hansen' may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that's playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

First place again went to Disney and Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' which added $13.3 million in ticket sales in North America, bringing its domestic total to $196.5 million. The superhero pic has topped the charts for four consecutive weekends and this weekend surpassed 'Black Widow' to become the highest domestic earner of the pandemic.

With little in the way of high-profile competition this weekend, 'Dear Evan Hansen's' $7.3 million was enough to land it in second place. While critics were less than impressed, audiences that did turn out this weekend were fans and gave it an A- CinemaScore. Women made up an estimated 62% of the audience according to exit polls. Directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steven Levenson, 'Dear Evan Hansen' is about a high school student with social anxiety disorder.

'We are tremendously proud of 'Dear Evan Hansen' and everything about it,' said Universal's head of distribution Jim Orr. 'With an exceptional film and great audience scores, we think that'll lead to a better than normal run at the domestic box office.'

Despite its prestigious pedigree and star-studded cast including Julianne Moore and Amy Adams, 'Dear Evan Hansen' has become somewhat of a punching bag on social media since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. At the heart of the jokes is the fact that the film has a 27-year-old Ben Platt, who originated the role, playing a teenager.

The single-digit opening weekend remindedsome of 'Cats' which opened to $6.6 million in December 2019. But 'Dear Evan Hansen' cost significantly less - $28 million vs. $95 million - in addition to the fact that 'Cats' launched to worse reviews in a pre-pandemic environment. There is also 'The Greatest Showman' exception. The Hugh Jackman musical defied all box office logic in 2017 and 2018 when it opened to a deathly $8.8 million but went on to gross over $434.9 million globally. Justin Paul and Benj Pasek were the songwriting duo behind both 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dear Evan Hansen.'

Bigger blockbusters are coming to North American theaters starting in October, with the 'Venom' sequel out this upcoming Friday, the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' following on Oct. 8 and 'Dune' on Oct. 22.