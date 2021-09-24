Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 9/24/2021 2:52 PM
Wheat for Dec.rose 6 cents at $7.2375 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at 5.2675 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 4.75 cents at $5.7525 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .75 cent at $12.85 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .30 cent at $1.2292 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .28 cent at $1.5462 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 2.52 cents at $.8727
a pound.
