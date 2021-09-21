AC Milan players targeted with racism in consecutive games

Juventus' Alvaro Morata scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Turin Allianz stadium, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- For the second consecutive game, an AC Milan player was the target of racist chants.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is Black, used his Instagram account to raise awareness after being showered with discriminatory insults by Juventus fans during a 1-1 draw Sunday.

'Do the people who take decisions know what it feels to hear insults that portray us as animals?' Maignan said. 'Do they know what it does to our family, to our relatives who just can't understand why these things keep happening in 2021?

'I am not a 'victim' of racism. I am Mike, standing up, black and proud. As long as we will be able to raise our voice and make a difference, we'll do it.'

TiÃ©mouÃ© Bakayoko and fellow Milan midfielder Franck KessiÃ©, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters in the Rossoneri's previous match.

The Italian football federation prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the incident involving Lazio fans.

___

