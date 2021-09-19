Body of man, 20, pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The body of a 20-year-old man was pulled Saturday evening from Lake Michigan near Chicago after a seven-hour search for the missing swimmer, officials said.

Three other people were rescued from the water earlier in the day, according to Evanston spokesman Patrick Deignan.

The situation began just before 1 p.m. when a 911 caller reported three people struggling in the water. They were found hanging onto a breakwall and pulled out.

Roughly an hour later, crews on the beach found 'unclaimed belongings' of another person, which sparked the search for the fourth swimmer. Security camera footage showed the man enter the lake and go underwater before the three others went in.

His body was found around 9 p.m.

The three others were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition.

Evanston beaches were closed for swimming for the season earlier in the month.