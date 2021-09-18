Zionsville woman, 84, is struck and killed while riding bike
Updated 9/18/2021 3:02 PM
LEBANON, Ind. -- An 84-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed Saturday in Boone County, police said.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sheriff's deputies spoke to the 33-year-old driver of the Honda CRV.
The bicyclist was identified as Linda McCaw of Zionsville. Alcohol or drug use are not suspected.
No other details were released.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.