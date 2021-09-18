 

Zionsville woman, 84, is struck and killed while riding bike

 
LEBANON, Ind. -- An 84-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed Saturday in Boone County, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sheriff's deputies spoke to the 33-year-old driver of the Honda CRV.

 

The bicyclist was identified as Linda McCaw of Zionsville. Alcohol or drug use are not suspected.

No other details were released.

