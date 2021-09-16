AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A protester wears a mask adorned with an anti-Nazi symbol during protests marking the 48th anniversary of the 1973 military coup and the death of Chile's late President Salvador Allende, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The coup ousting the democratically elected leader, Allende, began the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. Associated Press

Migrants cross the Acandi River on their way north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap. Associated Press

An Indigenous woman cries after the Supreme Court judges' decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Residents evacuate from their home at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. Associated Press

Children wait in line to watch a movie of the "Cinema no Morro" or Cinema on the hill project at a cultural center at the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Cinema on the hill is a project provided by the Voz da Comunidade NGO, to screen movies for children from the favelas. Associated Press

A healthcare worker takes the names of residents gathered outside a vaccination center hoping to be inoculated with a second dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The Venezuelan government is beginning rollouts of second doses following months of delays. Associated Press

Street food vendor Mila Veloso walks through an alley in the Paraisopolis favela, during the community's centennial celebration, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. One of the largest favela's in Brazil, home to tens of thousands of residents in the country's largest and wealthiest city, Paraisopolis is grappling with crime and a pandemic that have challenged daily life for many who live there, but organizers say its people have built a vibrant community and are launching a 10-day celebration of its achievements. Associated Press

Fireworks light up the sky over the Zocalo during Mexico's Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Associated Press

Traditional dancers, and the family of late organ grinder and Â¨ChinchineroÂ¨ Hector Lizana, 93, who died from COVID-19 three weeks after his son Manuel also succumbed to COVID-19, dance during his funeral at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. A Chinchinero is an urban street performer in Chile, who plays a bass drum-type percussion instrument with long drumsticks strapped to his back which also involves a rope with a noose tied around the performer's foot to play the cymbals which also form part of this improvised instrument. Associated Press

Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina blocks an attack by Chile's Erick Pulgar during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Associated Press