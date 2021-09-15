3 people found dead in central Indiana apartment were shot

LEBANON, Ind. -- Three people who were found dead inside a central Indiana apartment each died of a single gunshot wound, police said Wednesday, citing autopsies.

Grace Bishop, 19; Brannon Martin, 20; and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, were found dead Sept. 8 in Lebanon, the Lebanon Police Department said. The ages of Bishop and Martin have changed from the information initially provided by authorities.

Police have not identified any suspects. Sgt. Ryan Williamson has said the deaths might have been a murder-suicide.

Lebanon is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.