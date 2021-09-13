 

Montreal visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/13/2021 7:00 AM

CF Montreal (8-8-7) vs. Orlando City SC (10-5-8)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -150, Montreal +388, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road games. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez.

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Mason Toye (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

