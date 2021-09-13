 

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/13/2021 9:20 PM

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson's death on Monday. No details were provided.

 

Haralson also served as San Francisco's director of player engagement for two years.

'Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across," the team said in a statement. "We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones.'

Haralson played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Haralson played in 118 NFL games, including 88 starts. He had 380 tackles, 28 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.

