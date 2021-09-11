Man faces murder charge after girlfriend's remains found

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A southern Indiana man was jailed in connection with the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

Heather Ann Steuver's remains were found buried Thursday near Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County sheriff's office.

An autopsy revealed Steuver of Columbus died of blunt force trauma to her head. Her death was being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

The sheriff's office had taken a missing person's report Aug. 26 for Steuver. A detective later spoke with Steuver's 38-year-old boyfriend who was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of child pornography.

Deputies later found Steuver's remains south of Indianapolis. Her boyfriend also faces a murder charge, the sheriff's office said.