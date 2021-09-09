Miami Correctional Facility inmate stabbed, bled to death

BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- The death of a Miami Correctional Facility inmate found deceased in his prison cell has been ruled a homicide, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined 42-yeasr-old Matthew Koch of Vanderburgh County died from blood loss from multiple stabbings, police said.

Prison officers found Koch u nresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.

Koch was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he abducted a former girlfriend, shot her in the ankle and drove her as far as New Mexico. He was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City.