Miami Correctional Facility inmate stabbed, bled to death
Updated 9/9/2021 3:52 PM
BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- The death of a Miami Correctional Facility inmate found deceased in his prison cell has been ruled a homicide, Indiana State Police said Thursday.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined 42-yeasr-old Matthew Koch of Vanderburgh County died from blood loss from multiple stabbings, police said.
Prison officers found Koch u nresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.
Koch was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he abducted a former girlfriend, shot her in the ankle and drove her as far as New Mexico. He was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City.
