 

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

 
By KELLI KENNEDY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/5/2021 12:00 PM

Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff's deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was 'ready for battle.'

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor - including a bulletproof vest - when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

 

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies - where dozens 'if not hundreds of rounds' were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

