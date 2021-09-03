Governor in hospital with flu symptoms; COVID tests negative

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu stands with supporters at a polling station at Windham, N.H. High School in Windham. Sununu has been admitted to a hospital, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19. Associated Press

FILE- In this July 18, 2021 file photograph, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu addresses racing fans at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Loudon, N.H. Sununu has been admitted to a hospital, Friday, Sept. 3, with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19. Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to a hospital Friday with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days, and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19, his chief of staff said.

'Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing," Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. 'He is in good spirits and confident in his care. More information will be shared as it becomes available.'

Millerick had earlier said Sununu was being evaluated 'as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week."

Sununu, a Republican, said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn't feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating.

'I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative," Sununu had said. 'I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!'

Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.

He took a trip to Kentucky on Monday to see how officials there are handling a surge in COVID cases.

State Senate President Chuck Morse, a Republican, said he hopes Sununu has a quick recovery.

'The entire Senate sends its best wishes to him, and I know people all across New Hampshire are keeping him in their prayers," he said in a statement.