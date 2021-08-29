OL Reign set NWSL attendance record in 2-1 win over Portland

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (15) marches with her teammates and players from Portland Thorns FC onto the pitch at Lumen Field at the start of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

CORRECTS FINAL SCORE TO 2-1 INSTEAD OF 3-1 - From left, OL Reign's Lauren Barnes, Jessica Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe celebrate after the Reign beat the Portland Thorns FC 2-1 in an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates as Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby, left, holds the ball after Rapinoe scored a goal on a penalty kick during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem, second from left, celebrates with teammates after she scored a goal against the OL Reign during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with Eugenie Le Sommer, left, after scoring a goal against the Portland Thorns during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with Eugenie Le Sommer (9) after scoring a goal against the Portland Thorns during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after she scored a goal against the Portland Thorns during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Megan Rapinoe scored two first-half goals and OL Reign beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Sunday in front of an NWSL-record crowd of 27,248 fans.

The matchup between the Northwest rivals was part of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers meeting in the nightcap at Lumen Field.

The crowd broke the mark of 25,218 for a 2019 match between the Thorns and North Carolina Courage in Portland.

Those who showed up for the first-time event were treated to an entertaining match and the biggest star on the field coming through for the Reign.

Rapinoe scored in the 16th minute off a pass from Jess Fishlock on a quick counter attack. She added a second goal on a penalty kick in the 40th minute. Rapinoe missed several chances at a possible hat trick, including a wide open header in the 60th minute that went wide of the net.

Fishlock celebrated the victory by emphatically dropping a bouquet of roses on the turf after the final whistle.

Portland's Angela Salem scored off a free kick in first-half stoppage time for the Thorns' only goal. OL Reign goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi made a key save on Portland's Morgan Weaver in the 80th minute to maintain the lead.

Portland had been unbeaten in its previous 10 games.

