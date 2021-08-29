Indianapolis Symphony sets fall concert series virus rules

INDIANAPOLIS -- Patrons attending the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's fall concert series will have to show proof that they're vaccinated against COVID-19, although initially they can also submit negative coronavirus test results.

Symphony officials also announced Thursday that when the fall concert season begins Sept. 17, all guests will be required to wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Starting Nov. 1, all patrons must prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend a performance. The symphony will use the smartphone app Bindle to verify vaccination status.

Before Nov. 1, guests can show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test, taken within 72 hours of show time. The symphony will not accept results from rapid COVID-19 tests or antigen tests, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

'The dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections in Central Indiana made it necessary for us to rethink our vaccination, testing and mask policies,' ISO CEO James Johnson said in a prepared statement. 'To safeguard the health and security of our guests, performers, staff and volunteers, we believe this is the safest and most equitable way to provide in-person, live performances.'

Children younger than 12 are exempt from the symphony's vaccine requirement since a vaccine is not available for that age group. All children older than 2 must wear a face mask.