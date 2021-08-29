Burial set for ironworker killed at Indiana steel mill

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- Funeral services were being held Sunday for a 40-year-old ironworker killed at an Indiana steel mill earlier this month.

Ryan Briney of Portage was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot along Lake Michigan and died, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Further details about the investigation into his death were not released.

Visitation and the funeral ceremony were planned for Sunday, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Briney was working as a contractor at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago. He was a father to two children.

He's the second contractor to die while working at a northwestern Indiana steel mill this month. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Asher of Valparaiso died after a medical incident at U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill, the coroner's office said.