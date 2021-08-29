Teen killed in collision with train in southern Illinois
Updated 8/29/2021 11:48 AM
PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. -- A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving was hit by a train in southern Illinois, according to authorities.
Police said her vehicle was stopped at a railroad crossing around 5:30 on Friday in Randolph County's Prairie Du Rocher, which is roughly 50 miles from St. Louis.
The crossing gates were down and the lights were activated. The driver yielded to a northbound train but drove around the crossing gates and was hit by a southbound train on another set of tracks.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details were not released.
