South African photojournalist John Parkin dies at age 63

This undated photo shows South African photographer John Parkin, left, with fellow photographer Meter Morey in Pretoria, South Africa.

FILE - In this April 27, 1994, file photo taken by South African photographer John Parkin, African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela casts his vote during South Africa's first all-race elections near Durban, South Africa.

FILE - In this April 14, 1993 file photo taken by South African Photographer John Parkin, African National Congress President Nelson Mandela addresses a rally in Soweto as hundreds of thousands of Blacks went on strike to protest the assassination of South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

FILE - In this April 14, 1994, file photo taken by South African Photographer John Parker African National Congress President Nelson Mandela, left, and South African President F.W. de Klerk, shake hands prior to a television debate in Johannesburg.

FILE - In this April 6, 1991 file photo taken by South African photographer John Parkin, Eugene Terreblanche, leader of the Afrikaner Resistance Movement gestures while addressing a far right wing political rally in Pretoria, South Africa.

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1991 file photo taken by South African photographer John Parkin, a rescue helicopter hovers over the sinking Greek luxury liner off the east coast of South Africa

File - In this file Saturday, June 24, 1995 file photo a sea of South African flags fill the stands at the Ellis Park stadium at the Rugby World Cup Rugby final in Johannesburg.

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 1990 file photo taken by South African photographer John Parkin, protestors are dispersed by teargas fired by police.

** FILE ** In this May 10, 1994 file photo taken by South African photographerJohn Parkin, President Nelson Mandela dances at a celebration concert following his inauguration as president of South Africa in Pretoria, South Africa.

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 1991 file photo taken by South African photographer, John Parkin, South African State President F W de Klerk, shakes hands with African National Congress President Nelson Mandela, right, at the end of the talks between the Government and anti-apartheid groups to end white-minority rule in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the World Trade Center.

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 14, 1991 file photo taken by South African photographer Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of former president Nelson Mandela, leaves the High Court in Johannesburg, after being sentenced to six years in jail for kidnapping and assault.

FILE - In this July 7, 1991, file photo, taken by South Africa photographer John Parkin, newly-elected African National Congress President Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie, greet supporters at an ANC rally.

JOHANNESBURG -- South African photographer John Parkin, who covered the country's anti-apartheid struggle, its first democratic elections, and the presidency of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 63.

Parkin had long battled cancer and died Monday, according to his daughter.

After training as a photographer in the South African air force, Parkin worked for the Sunday Express newspaper in Johannesburg, and in the mid-1980s he began taking photos for The Associated Press.

Parkin was known for his cool demeanor in often dangerous circumstances and for his reliability in getting photos.

'He was always consistent in his craft and consistent in his friendly manner,' fellow photojournalist Trevor Samson said. 'We worked alongside each other as competitors but as friends. That period, from 1985 until 1994, was the most incredible period in South Africa's history and we had the privilege to cover it.'

Journalist Mike Cadman said that Parkin was committed to chronicling that tumultuous period through his photographs.

'He knew he had to do the story well, to show the world South Africa's transition from apartheid to democracy,' Cadman said. 'In that period, South Africa was one of the world's biggest news stories. This place was awash with arms and violence. John was courageous in his work, but never reckless.'

In addition to his photography, Parkin was known for helping other journalists out of difficult situations.

'He was always looking out for the well-being of others, helping countless colleagues if they had problems with their equipment or got into trouble with the police or locals,' said Tom Cohen, who worked with Parkin in Johannesburg in the 1990s.

'He was helpful, even to competitors,' photographer Alexander Joe said. 'When I first came to Johannesburg in those apartheid years, he showed me around Soweto and other areas. He also had a great sense of humor.'

Parkin moved to the United Kingdom in 1995, where he covered news events, including the funeral of Princess Diana, and used his expertise in information technology to work as a video journalist.

He is survived by two daughters, Emily and Francesca, and a grandson, Isaac.