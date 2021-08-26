 

MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game

  • Liga MX All-Stars celebrate after forward Jonathan Rodriguez (21) scored a goal during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, left, and Seattle Sounders FC defender Yeimar Gomez, right, take control of the ball from Liga MX All-Stars defender Matheus Doria (2) during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (26) makes a save during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Liga MX All-Stars goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) makes a save after a shot from New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

  • Seattle Sounders FC defender Alex Roldan, left, heads the ball ahead of Liga MX All-Stars forward Jonathan Rodriguez during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/26/2021 7:00 AM

LOS ANGELES -- New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi converted the final chance to lift the MLS team past a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.

 

Liga MX MVP Jonathan RodrÃ­guez scored in the 20th minute of regular time, and JesÃºs Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

The penalty shootout was a thriller: Turner won the game's MVP award by stopping shots by Rogelio Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes, and Pepi - an 18-year-old Mexican-American prodigy from Texas - finally ended it on MLS' fifth attempt.

The goal wrapped up an entertaining evening for the All-Star teams representing North America's two biggest soccer leagues at Los Angeles FC's sold-out Banc of California Stadium in the heart of a cosmopolitan city with a vibrant Mexican flavor.

The first-ever matchup of these leagues' top players in MLS' midseason showcase was the latest step in the increasingly close ties between U.S./Canadian league and Mexico's top division. The leagues already hold two team cup competitions with hopes for even more interleague play, and both leagues agree a full merger is a real possibility in the coming years.

