MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game

Seattle Sounders FC defender Alex Roldan, left, heads the ball ahead of Liga MX All-Stars forward Jonathan Rodriguez during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Liga MX All-Stars goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) makes a save after a shot from New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (26) makes a save during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, left, and Seattle Sounders FC defender Yeimar Gomez, right, take control of the ball from Liga MX All-Stars defender Matheus Doria (2) during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Liga MX All-Stars celebrate after forward Jonathan Rodriguez (21) scored a goal during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi converted the final chance to lift the MLS team past a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.

Liga MX MVP Jonathan RodrÃ­guez scored in the 20th minute of regular time, and JesÃºs Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

The penalty shootout was a thriller: Turner won the game's MVP award by stopping shots by Rogelio Funes Mori and Salvador Reyes, and Pepi - an 18-year-old Mexican-American prodigy from Texas - finally ended it on MLS' fifth attempt.

The goal wrapped up an entertaining evening for the All-Star teams representing North America's two biggest soccer leagues at Los Angeles FC's sold-out Banc of California Stadium in the heart of a cosmopolitan city with a vibrant Mexican flavor.

The first-ever matchup of these leagues' top players in MLS' midseason showcase was the latest step in the increasingly close ties between U.S./Canadian league and Mexico's top division. The leagues already hold two team cup competitions with hopes for even more interleague play, and both leagues agree a full merger is a real possibility in the coming years.

